A 39-year-old man from St. Louis, SK is dead after his truck crashed into a ditch on Highway 2 six kilometres north of the village, RCMP say.

Police responded around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday to a southbound Dodge truck that left the road into the east ditch where it hit an embankment and crashed nose first, ejecting the driver from the truck.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, police say.

St. Louis is about 120 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.