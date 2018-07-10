

CTV Saskatoon





A man is dead after crashing an ATV into a horse on a Saskatchewan First Nation, according to RCMP.

The incident occurred Monday night. The 37-year-old man was driving the all-terrain vehicle westbound, on Kawacatoose First Nation in central Saskatchewan, when the ATV hit the horse.

The man, from the community, died on scene. The horse, because of injuries sustained in the crash, was euthanized, police said in a news release.

The coroner’s office is still assisting RCMP in the investigation.