

CTV Saskatoon





A man is dead following an assault in Prince Albert on Friday afternoon.

Officers and Parkland ambulance responded to a downtown apartment building around 3:00 p.m. after a complaint of an assault, according to police.

A 22-year-old man was found in the building in critical condition. He was taken to the Victoria Union Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police said that arrests have been made in connection to the death and they are now considering it a homicide. The man and the suspects knew each other.

This incident is not believed to be linked to the homicide earlier in the week.

The Prince Albert Police Service Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic identification Section are investigating the incident, along with the Office of the Chief Coroner. An autopsy is likely to occur in the next week.