

CTV Saskatoon





A 27-year-old man was declared dead after a police-involved shooting in Saskatoon.

Around 8:00 p.m. Saturday, Warman RCMP notified the Saskatoon Police Service that they were responding to a report of a man in distress. He was reportedly in possession of a handgun, driving a vehicle towards Saskatoon and making threats to harm himself and officers.

RCMP partially disabled the vehicle using a tire deflation device. When members of police responded to the scene near Dundonald Ave. and Valley Rd., the man refused to comply with officers and fired his gun. Police say the man was perceived as a threat so they fired back at him.

He was taken to hospital following the incident and declared dead. None of the officers involved were physically injured.

The identity of the 27-year-old man will not be released at this time. An autopsy will be performed, and police say further information will be released when it becomes available.

The investigation is still on going and information is still being collected at this time and will be thoroughly reviewed, according to police. A request has been made for independent oversight of the investigation from the Ministry of Justice.