Man dead after officer-involved shooting on Sask. First Nation: RCMP

Saskatoon -

A man is dead following an armed standoff on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Waskesiu RCMP responded to a report of a man with a gun who had barricaded himself inside a home on Montreal Lake Cree Nation — a community roughly 250 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Officers from the surrounding area contained the scene, according to an RCMP news release.

Around 10:15 p.m., the man exited the home while holding a gun, RCMP said.

The responding officers fired their guns and injured the man, RCMP said.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures on the man until local paramedics arrived.

He was transported by EMS to Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert. Around 11 p.m., the man was declared dead.

The Saskatchewan RCMP has asked Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) to investigate the incident.

Under the federal legislation which governs the RCMP, an external agency must investigate following an incident involving death or serious injury. Under Saskatchewan's police act, another police service serves in that role.

"This is a tragic incident for everyone involved, including the family of the deceased, the community and our officers. We extend our condolences to the family of the deceased and the community of Montreal Lake Cree Nation,” Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, the Saskatchewan RCMP's commanding officer, said in the release.

Blackmore pledged full cooperation with SPS in its investigation.

The Montreal Lake man's family has been notified of his death and victim services have been made available, RCMP said.

--This is a developing story.