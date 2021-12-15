Man dead after officer-involved shooting on Sask. First Nation: RCMP

Following an officer-involved shooting, RCMP cruisers could be seen in Montreal Lake Cree Nation on Dec. 15, 2021. (Lisa Risom/CTV News) Following an officer-involved shooting, RCMP cruisers could be seen in Montreal Lake Cree Nation on Dec. 15, 2021. (Lisa Risom/CTV News)

Saskatoon Top Stories