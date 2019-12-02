SASKATOON -- A man is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck and an air seeder Friday afternoon north of Naicam.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 6, according to RCMP.

The truck was travelling south when it crossed into the lane of the air seeder which was heading north, Melfort RCMP said in a news release.

Police found the 88-year-old driver of the truck dead at the scene, RCMP said. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday in Saskatoon.

The operator of the air seeder was taken to hospital in Melfort. His injuries reportedly were minor, RCMP said.

A Saskatchewan RCMP traffic reconstructionist is assisting with an investigation into the crash.