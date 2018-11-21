

CTV Saskatoon





One man as died after a car and a semi collided near Wakaw on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 41 about 8 kilometres south of Wakaw.

Police say the victim was the driver of the car. His name is not being released.

The man driving the semi was not injured. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

RCMP says the highway will be blocked for several hours while they investigate the crash.

Wakaw is about 90 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.