Man dead after being struck by semi near Saskatoon: RCMP
Published Wednesday, August 12, 2020 12:32PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, August 12, 2020 4:01PM CST
Traffic is lined up at the scene of a crash on Highway 11 on Aug. 12, 2020. (Dan Shingoose/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON --
A man died Wednesday after being struck by a southbound semi on Highway 11 near Saskatoon, RCMP say.
The crash happened one kilometer south of the Grasswood intersection, police say.
Traffic was closed for several hours but the highway has now reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.