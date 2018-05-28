

CTV Saskatoon





A man was taken to hospital in critical condition Sunday after a single-vehicle rollover on Saskatoon’s Wanuskewin Road.

Emergency crews responded to the crash, which occurred between Adilman Drive and Arthur Rose Avenue, shortly before 11 a.m.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to rescue the 27-year-old man from the vehicle. He was the lone occupant.

Traffic was restricted in the area for several hours.

Police have yet to release details on the cause of the crash.