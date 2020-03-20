SASKATOON -- A man brought into detention for intoxication told police he had COVID-19 and spit in a constable’s face, Saskatoon police say.

“We are not the only organization out there that faces these incidents of people exploiting the current environment and contributing to fear. Whether it’s as egregious as what our member experienced last night, or someone faking flu-like symptoms as a joke, this is not okay,” police said in a Facebook post.

“From grocery store staff working to keep shelves stocked so that you and your family can eat (and buy toilet paper!), to cab and ride share drivers trying to get you from A to B and then home to their own family, these are unprecedented circumstances and to put undue anxiety and fear onto others is not right or fair.

“In these situations, the golden rule comes to mind – ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.’ We are all in this together, and we will all get through it together with courtesy and respect. Please stay safe, and stay healthy.”