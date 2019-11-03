

CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection to a suspicious death from 2018 on the Thunderchild First Nation.

On September 15, 2018, RCMP were called to a residence on the first nation and found 57-year-old Roger Standingwater in medical distress. EMS arrived shortly after and pronounced him dead.

The Major Crimes Unit North, North Battleford General Investigation Section and Foensic Identification sections assisted in the investigation.

An autopsy was conducted on September 18 to determine the cause of Standingwater’s death.

Ivor Antoine Wapass has been charged with one count of Second Degree Murder in connection to Standingwater’s death. He will make his first court appearance in North Battleford Provincial Court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.