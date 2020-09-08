Advertisement
Man charged with pointing laser at Saskatoon police plane
Published Tuesday, September 8, 2020 12:50PM CST
SASKATOON -- A man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a laser at the Saskatoon police airplane on Saturday morning.
Around 1:40 a.m. the Air Support Unit was targeted by a laser, police said in a news release.
The unit found the person aiming the laser in their direction and directed ground units to the area of Weldon Avenue and 16th Street where a 37-year-old man was taken into custody, police say.
He was found to be in possession of two lasers, police say.