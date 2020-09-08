SASKATOON -- A man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a laser at the Saskatoon police airplane on Saturday morning.

Around 1:40 a.m. the Air Support Unit was targeted by a laser, police said in a news release.

The unit found the person aiming the laser in their direction and directed ground units to the area of Weldon Avenue and 16th Street where a 37-year-old man was taken into custody, police say.

He was found to be in possession of two lasers, police say.