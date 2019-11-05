A 27-year-old South Dakota man has been charged in the death of a Warman man in a motorcycle crash.

On Sept. 8, Randy Moore, 55, was thrown from his motorcycle seconds after a dark coloured dually truck entered his lane, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Duke Knoll, who faces charges of negligent homicide and driving under suspension, according to the Mackenzie County state attorney.

No arrest has been made, police said.

Police had previously shared an image captured on Moore's helmet camera in the hope of talking to the driver of a large truck seen near the site of crash.