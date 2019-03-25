

CTV Saskatoon





Prince Albert Police Service has charged a 29-year-old man with second degree murder in connection with the death of a 21-month-old last week.

On March 20 just after 12 p.m. police and Parkland Ambulance responded to a call at a downtown apartment building where the child was reported to be unconscious, police said in a news release.

The child was transported to the Victoria Hospital and later died.

An autopsy was conducted the next day and the case was considered a homicide.

The accused is set to make his first court appearance Tuesday morning.