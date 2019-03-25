Man charged with murder in death of toddler in Prince Albert
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, March 25, 2019 4:29PM CST
Prince Albert Police Service has charged a 29-year-old man with second degree murder in connection with the death of a 21-month-old last week.
On March 20 just after 12 p.m. police and Parkland Ambulance responded to a call at a downtown apartment building where the child was reported to be unconscious, police said in a news release.
The child was transported to the Victoria Hospital and later died.
An autopsy was conducted the next day and the case was considered a homicide.
The accused is set to make his first court appearance Tuesday morning.