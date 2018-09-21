

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police on Friday arrested and charged a 26-year-old man with first degree murder in the death of Ken Balan.

The man was arrested shortly after 10 a.m. in the 1400 block 21st Street West, police said in a news release. He is set to appear before a Justice of the Peace within 24 hours.

The victim and the accused were known to each other, police say.

Balan, 27 of Saskatoon, was found injured in the north alley in the 1400 block of 20th Street West on July 6.

He was taken to hospital, where he died.