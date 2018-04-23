A 21-year-old Saskatoon man has been arrested after reversing into a police car while impaired on a drug.

The man was arrested around 11 a.m. Monday and a drug evaluation test was done. A spokesperson with the Saskatoon Police Service said the man wasn’t impaired by alcohol but couldn’t confirm what the drug was because further testing needs to be done.

A Saskatoon police officer saw a vehicle traveling east on Eighth Street East before making a U-turn at a traffic light on Eighth Street and Louise Avenue, according a police news release.

The officer signaled to the driver to pull over, but the driver sped away quickly before pulling into a parking lot. Police say when the officer followed the driver into the parking lot with the patrol car’s lights on, the vehicle reversed into the police car.

Damage was minimal and no one was injured, according to police.

The man was charged with impaired driving by a drug and possession of marijuana. He had unrelated warrants for his arrest for trafficking marijuana.

The man is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court Tuesday morning.