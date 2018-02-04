Man charged with impaired driving after crash
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, February 4, 2018 10:57AM CST
A 39-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after a crash late Saturday night.
Police and the fire department were called to the intersection of Taylor Street and McEown Avenue just before 11 p.m. Police say a vehicle travelling northbound on McEown didn’t stop at a stop sign and hit a vehicle travelling westbound on Taylor Street.
The fire department had to use the Jaws of Life to remove the woman driving on Taylor Street. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The man has been charged with impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol content over .08. He will appear in Provincial Court next month.
