

CTV Saskatoon





A 27-year-old man is facing charges of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and possession of cocaine after he attempted to evade police.

Patrol officers attempted to pull over a suspicious Dodge Ram on Aberdeen Place at 4:10 a.m. Thursday, police said in a news release.

The suspect refused to stop and police ceased their pursuit. The truck was spotted a short time later approaching 22nd Street West and Avenue P North and police successfully deployed a spike belt.

The truck was found abandoned in the 1300 block of 20th Street West and the driver was quickly found and arrested, police say.