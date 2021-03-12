SASKATOON -- RCMP have charged the subject of a dangerous person alert with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Jordan Nelson, 28, was arrested in the 100 block of Second Street East in Meadow Lake, RCMP said in a news release.

The victim in the alleged incident is a 74-year-old man from Meadow Lake who remains in hospital. Nelson is known to the victim, RCMP say.

Nelson remains in custody and is set to appear at Meadow Lake Provincial Court on Friday.