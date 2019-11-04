SASKATOON -- A 26-year-old Saskatoon man faces several charges including attempted murder following a shooting in the 3800 block of Centennial Drive, police say.

Early Saturday morning, police were called to a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was found lying in the street, according to police.

Later that day investigators arrested a suspect and executed a search warrant at a home in the 2500 block of William Avenue. A large quantity of psilocybin was located inside, police say.

The 23-year-old victim continues to be treated in hospital.