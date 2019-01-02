

CTV Saskatoon





A 21-year-old man faces several charges after allegedly stabbing two men in a Deschambault Lake home.

RCMP say the man went into the home to assault one of the three men inside. One victim was stabbed numerous times in the face, neck, arm, back and chest while another was stabbed in the shoulder trying to stop the assailant.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and have since been released, police say.

Officers located the suspect, Winston Wayne Keifler Michel, in a Deschambault Lake home and arrested him without incident.

He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence, and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Michel is scheduled to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Jan. 4.