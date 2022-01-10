Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Saskatoon home

Saskatoon Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a shooting on Bushe Place on Jan. 7.

Around 9 a.m., police responded to an unknown problem at a home in the 10 block of Bushe Place, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, they located a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported for treatment of life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

Following an investigation, a 37-year-old man was located at a hotel in the 1100 block of Idylwyld Drive North in the early morning hours of Jan. 8 and arrested.

At the time of his arrest, he allegedly possessed a Kevlar vest and a pellet gun. He is charged with attempted murder, pointing a firearm and prohibited possession of a firearm.

The victim and accused are known to each other, police say.