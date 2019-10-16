A 27-year-old man has been charged with shooting an RCMP officer near Turtleford last month.

Justin Davis Yakimchuk, of no fixed address, faces several charges including attempted murder, dangerous driving and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking. He was unlawfully at large for breach of his statutory release at the time of the incident, according to the Regina Police Service.

On Sept. 24, RCMP received reports of a suspect vehicle driving dangerously in the Loon Lake, Meadow Lake, Glaslyn, St. Walberg and Mervin areas. RCMP disabled the vehicle and found it near Mervin, Regina police say.

In the events that followed, police say an RCMP member was shot. The officer has been treated and is recovering in stable condition.

Regina Police Service members arrested Yakimchuk from the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert on Tuesday. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Prince Albert Wednesday morning.

The investigation is being carried out by members of the Regina Police Service at the request of the Saskatchewan RCMP and in accordance with the requirements of the RCMP Act. At the request of the RCMP, an independent observer has also been appointed by the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice.