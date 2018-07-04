

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police say a man who assaulted officers attempting to arrest him is facing charges.

The man, 26, became combative with police after officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person at a home on the 10 block of Summers Place, police said in a news release.

The man eventually fled the scene, after police used a Taser in an attempt to arrest him.

He was taken into custody after he was found hiding near a parked car on the 100 block of Mount Allison Crescent.

He’s since been charged with assaulting a police officer, break and enter, possessing methamphetamine and possessing marijuana.