Man charged with assaulting police officer
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, July 4, 2018 2:32PM CST
Saskatoon police say a man who assaulted officers attempting to arrest him is facing charges.
The man, 26, became combative with police after officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person at a home on the 10 block of Summers Place, police said in a news release.
The man eventually fled the scene, after police used a Taser in an attempt to arrest him.
He was taken into custody after he was found hiding near a parked car on the 100 block of Mount Allison Crescent.
He’s since been charged with assaulting a police officer, break and enter, possessing methamphetamine and possessing marijuana.