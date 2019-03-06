

CTV Saskatoon





A 40-year-old man has been charged with resisting arrest, assaulting an officer, obstructing an officer and several weapons related charges after an incident at a downtown condo.

Patrol officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to the condo in the 100 block of 23rd Street East for a report of suspicious person, according to a news release.

A man was reportedly trying to enter a suite and was seen hiding from people.

Upon arrival, officers found the suspect who was believed to be intoxicated and arrested him for being intoxicated in public.

As officers were escorting him to the patrol car, he allegedly became combative and caused a disturbance by lying in the street and assaulting members, police say.

Upon being taken into custody, officers found him to be in possession of a set of brass knuckles, police say.