Man charged with assault following Saturday night standoff
Published Saturday, November 23, 2019 6:38PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, November 24, 2019 10:33AM CST
SASKATOON -- A 38-year-old Saskatoon man was taken into custody Saturday night after police responded to a call of a man possibly armed with a knife in a residence in the 200 block of 1 St. E.
SWAT, crisis negotiators, canine and other patrol members were called to the scene around 6 p.m.
The man is facing two charges of assault with a weapon and will appear before a justice of the peace on Sunday.