SASKATOON -- A man arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 62-year-old man is now facing a charge of second-degree murder.

At around 1:50 a.m. Thursday police received a 911 call reporting an injured person in the 200 bock of Avenue W South, according Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Upon arriving, patrol officers and Medavie Health Services paramedics found the man suffering from a stab wound,according to police .

He was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries. An autopsy was conducted Thursday afternoon.

The 34-year-old man charged, Jeremy Kayseas, was arrested in the hours after the incident.

Police have identifed Vincent Machiskinic as the man who was killed.

A doorbell camera video captured at the time of the stabbing and obtained by CTV News appears to show someone walking away from a group of people who can be heard shouting profanity and homophobic slurs, seemingly directed at a single individual.

A few moments later, four people can be seen running down the sidewalk in the same direction as the first person, who is off-camera.

In a second clip captured by the motion-triggered camera, someone can be heard saying "I don't know where he's at."

Another clip shows the moments after police arrived, with an officer scanning the sidewalk with a flashlight.

A neighbour told CTV News they heard two men and a woman arguing just before 2 a.m.

This is a developing story. More details to come.