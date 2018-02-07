Man charged in Troy Napope death pleads guilty
Braidy Vermette (SUPPLIED/PRINCE ALBERT POLICE)
Published Wednesday, February 7, 2018 4:31PM CST
A man charged in the death of a Prince Albert man whose remains were found one year after he was reported missing has pleaded guilty.
Braidy Vermette, who was accused of killing Troy Napope, entered a second-degree murder plea Tuesday and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years.
Napope was reported missing in the summer of 2015. His remains were found about a year later by an underwater recovery team in a slough west of Saskatchewan Penitentiary.
Vermette also pleaded guilty to using a gun while escaping custody, which landed him a seven-year sentence to be served concurrently with the life sentence.
