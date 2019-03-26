Man charged in toddler's death appears in court in Prince Albert
Prince Albert's provincial court is seen here in this CTV file photo.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 12:01PM CST
A 29-year-old man charged in the death of a Prince Albert toddler made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.
Kelvin Jonathan McCallum is charged with second degree murder after a 21-month-old boy was found unconscious in a Prince Albert apartment building.
The child was taken to hospital where he died.
McCallum will remain in custody until his next court appearance April 10.