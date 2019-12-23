Man charged in Tiki Laverdiere death pleads guilty to accessory after the fact to murder
Published Monday, December 23, 2019 2:55PM CST
Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere was last seen in North Battleford May 1, 2019. Her remains were found July 11 outside the city. (Courtesy RCMP)
A man charged in the death of Tiki Laverdiere has pleaded guilty.
Laverdiere's remains were found near North Battleford in July.The 25-year-old was reported missing in May.
On Friday Brent Checkosis pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder, interfering with a human body, and vehicle theft in connection to Laverdiere's homicide.
Seven others have also been charged in her death. Five of the accused are charged with first-degree murder.