A man charged in the death of Tiki Laverdiere has pleaded guilty.

Laverdiere's remains were found near North Battleford in July.The 25-year-old was reported missing in May.

On Friday Brent Checkosis pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder, interfering with a human body, and vehicle theft in connection to Laverdiere's homicide.

Seven others have also been charged in her death. Five of the accused are charged with first-degree murder.