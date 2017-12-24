

CTV Saskatoon





A 35-year-old man has been charged following the robbery of a taxicab on Wanuskewin Road early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection with Arthur Rose Avenue at about 1:40 a.m., according to police.

A cab driver reported he was punched in the face by a man and forced out of the vehicle. Police said he was left standing on the side of the road in cold, winter conditions.

Police found the cab at Cathedral Buffs, north of Saskatoon and found the suspect in a house beside where the cab was parked. He has been charged with robbery with violence.

A woman was also in the cab the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.