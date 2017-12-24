Man charged in taxicab robbery
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, December 24, 2017 11:13AM CST
A 35-year-old man has been charged following the robbery of a taxicab on Wanuskewin Road early Sunday morning.
The incident happened at the intersection with Arthur Rose Avenue at about 1:40 a.m., according to police.
A cab driver reported he was punched in the face by a man and forced out of the vehicle. Police said he was left standing on the side of the road in cold, winter conditions.
Police found the cab at Cathedral Buffs, north of Saskatoon and found the suspect in a house beside where the cab was parked. He has been charged with robbery with violence.
A woman was also in the cab the time of the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
More Stories
- Man charged in taxicab robbery
- CN worker dies after being injured in rail yard in Saskatchewan
- Tracking Santa this year just got a bit more high-tech 4
- More snow for Eastern Canada, icy blast in West 1
- Canadian company behind 'Hatchimals' shipping thousands of toys to kids in need 1
- North Korea calls latest UN sanctions 'an act of war'
- Scheer challenge: Conservative leader wants to be recognized in 2018
- All the news fit to list: 10 rankings that defined 2017