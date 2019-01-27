

CTV Saskatoon





A 35-year-old man is facing multiple charges following an armed robbery on Saturday night.

Around nine p.m. a lone man armed with a kitchen knife entered a business on the 1200 block of 7 Ave. North and demanded pharmaceutical products. He was given the products by the staff and then fled the scene, according to police.

A suspect was apprehended and arrested shortly after. The man is facing charges of armed robbery and weapons offences, among other criminal charges.