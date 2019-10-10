A man charged with second-degree murder, in the death of a pregnant woman, is going straight to trial.

Crystal Louise McFadyen, who was eight months pregnant, was found dead in a burned-out home on Avenue F North in July 2018. McFadyen had been reported missing three days earlier by family.

Shortly after the house fire, police charged Jonathan Rosenthal with arson. Police later upgraded the arson charges to second-degree murder and offering an indignity to human remains.

Rosenthal’s charges are going straight to trial at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench. A trial date is expected to be set next month.