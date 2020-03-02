SASKATOON -- A 46-year-old man is facing charges after an assault at 20th Street and Second Avenue on Friday, police say.

Around 12:45 p.m., several people reported walking in the area when they were approached by an unknown man armed with an axe or hatchet.

He began swinging the weapon at them and chasing them, police say.

Officers later found the suspect. He faces charges of assault with a weapon, carrying a weapon dangerous to the public peace and a breach of court order.