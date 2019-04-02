

CTV Saskatoon





A 33-year-old man has been charged in a robbery at a bar earlier this month.

Around 6:40 p.m. on April 1 patrol members were dispatched to the bar in the 100 block of 33rd Street West for a report of an armed robbery, police said in a news release.

Officers found the 56-year-old male victim, who was unharmed. He told police he had a conversation with the male suspect while playing VLTs.

The armed robbery reportedly occurred later, while in the bathroom. The victim told police the suspect approached him from behind and threatened him with a knife before taking his wallet. The suspect reportedly left the bar and fled north.

Police are still trying to find a second male suspect believed to be involved in the incident.