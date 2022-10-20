Man charged in armed vehicle theft had outstanding warrant for armed robbery: RCMP

Prince Albert -

Prince Albert RCMP charged 30-year-old Joshua Naytowhow of Sturgeon Lake First Nation with assault, armed robbery and resisting arrest on Monday.

An RCMP news release said Naytowhow may be responsible for three incidents on Sunday, including two vehicle thefts, and one attempted theft of an occupied vehicle.

Prince Albert RCMP said that one of the stolen vehicles was reportedly seen in Sturgeon Lake First Nation at about 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officers located the truck and deployed a spike belt to stop the vehicle.

Naytowhow ran from the vehicle into a nearby field and was tracked down by Prince Albert police canine, RCMP said.

He appeared in provincial court on Wednesday to face charges that include assault with a weapon, armed robbery, resisting arrest, and possession of a weapon when prohibited, the news release said.

Naytowhow also had an outstanding arrest warrant for an armed robbery of a Sturgeon Lake First Nation residence and the theft of a pickup truck in September, according to police.

RCMP said both vehicles reported stolen on Sunday have been recovered in the Prince Albert area.