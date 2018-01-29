Man charged in 2016 homicide pleads guilty to manslaughter
A Saskatoon police cruiser sits parked on Avenue O South Friday, April 1, 2016. Police say officers responded Wednesday to a report of an injured man at an apartment on the 100 block of Avenue O South. The man later died in hospital.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, January 29, 2018 7:26PM CST
A man accused in a 2016 homicide in Saskatoon has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Blair French, who was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Adam St. Denis, entered the plea to the lesser charge Monday.
St. Denis, who was 24, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries on March 30, 2016, after police were called to an apartment on the 100 block of Avenue O South. He died from blunt force trauma the next day.
Court is expected hear sentencing submissions Wednesday.
