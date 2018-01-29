

CTV Saskatoon





A man accused in a 2016 homicide in Saskatoon has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Blair French, who was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Adam St. Denis, entered the plea to the lesser charge Monday.

St. Denis, who was 24, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries on March 30, 2016, after police were called to an apartment on the 100 block of Avenue O South. He died from blunt force trauma the next day.

Court is expected hear sentencing submissions Wednesday.