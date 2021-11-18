Man charged following sexual exploitation investigation in Saskatoon

SASKATOON -

A 35-year-old man has been charged following a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) investigation into alleged sexual exploitation.

In December 2019, SPS received a report regarding allegations of historical sexual assault, one of the complaints involved a 16-year-old girl, a Thursday news release said.

An investigation from the SPS Sex Crime Unit led to the man’s arrest. Police say the girl and accused allegedly knew each other through a Saskatoon faith based organization.

The man is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation, while being in a position of trust or authority, the release said.

He appeared in provincial court on Wednesday and remains in custody.