SASKATOON -- A man has been charged after a woman was held against her will in a hostage situation on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the woman was being held hostage by her boyfriend in the couple’s shared residence in the 200 block of Willis Cres. Officers first responded when the man threatened the life of the woman, along with threats to take his own life.

The woman was rescued from the suite by Patrol and Tactical Support Team Members. The man was eventually taken into custody safely, by officers using both verbal and physical tactics.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

The man is facing several charges including attempted murder, uttering threats to cause death, unlawful confinement, choking to overcome resistance and assault. He appeared before a justice of the peace on Sunday morning to answer to his charges.