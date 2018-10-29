

CTV Saskatoon





Police have charged a 23-year-old La Loche man with second-degree murder after a man was killed on Saturday morning in that community.

Emergency crews were called to a report of a man with a gunshot wound outside of a home in La Loche around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 27.

Lucas Lemaigre, 24, of La Loche, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was taken into custody and police seized a gun.

Tristin Janvier, 23, is charged with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Meadow Lake via video on Monday morning.