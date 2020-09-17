Advertisement
Man charged after trying to light house on fire with gasoline: Saskatoon police
Published Thursday, September 17, 2020 11:40AM CST
SASKATOON -- Police responded Wednesday evening to a report of a man attempting to light a house on fire using gasoline in the 100 block of Shaftsbury Place.
The homeowner confronted the man, who was known to them, and he ran away, police said in a news release.
Upon Police arrival, all residents had safely exited the building, uninjured.
Officers observed the fire damage and located an empty jerry can.
Police attended to a home in the 3300 block of Centennial Drive where the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident.
A 31-year-old Saskatoon man is charged with arson.