SASKATOON -- Police responded Wednesday evening to a report of a man attempting to light a house on fire using gasoline in the 100 block of Shaftsbury Place.

The homeowner confronted the man, who was known to them, and he ran away, police said in a news release.

Upon Police arrival, all residents had safely exited the building, uninjured.

Officers observed the fire damage and located an empty jerry can.

Police attended to a home in the 3300 block of Centennial Drive where the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident.

A 31-year-old Saskatoon man is charged with arson.