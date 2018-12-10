

CTV Saskatoon





A man has been charged after threatening police officers on Monday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m., police were asked to take a 41-year-old man into the Brief Detox Unit at the Lighthouse.

Police say the man became agitated and aggressive, and threatened to poke officers with a dirty needle.

It took three officers to get the 41-year-old under control. He was Tasered five times, but the Taser had little effect, according to police.

The man was taken to hospital to be treated for his unknown drug consumption.

He’s been charged with assault on an officer and assault with a weapon.