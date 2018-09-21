Man charged after threat involving U of S
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, September 21, 2018 10:28AM CST
A 24-year-old man has been charged with uttering death threats and breaching a court order in relation to online comments involving the University of Saskatchewan.
He was arrested on campus Thursday after Saskatoon police received a report about his comments on social media Wednesday evening.
The threat involved executing "Saudi leaders" in the U of S bowl.
He is scheduled to appear in court on October 21 at 10 a.m.