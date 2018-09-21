

CTV Saskatoon





A 24-year-old man has been charged with uttering death threats and breaching a court order in relation to online comments involving the University of Saskatchewan.

He was arrested on campus Thursday after Saskatoon police received a report about his comments on social media Wednesday evening.

The threat involved executing "Saudi leaders" in the U of S bowl.

He is scheduled to appear in court on October 21 at 10 a.m.