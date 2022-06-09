Man charged after Saskatoon police seize shotgun, machete from home
A 27-year-old Saskatoon man is facing firearms-related charges, Saskatoon police say.
On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Barber Crescent believing guns may be inside, according to a news release.
Several other people inside the home at the time were detained and later released, police say.
Officers found a loaded shotgun and several other weapons including a machete and ammunition, the release said.
The man is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and unsafe storage.
Bank of Canada sounds alarm on economic risk of high household debt amid soaring inflation
With interest rates set to keep rising, the Bank of Canada is sounding the alarm on the risk record high house prices and an increasing number of households with high mortgage debt could have on the Canadian economy.
Putin compares self to monarch, foreign fighters face death
Two British citizens and a Moroccan were sentenced to death Thursday for fighting on Ukraine's side, in a punishment handed down by the country's pro-Moscow rebels.
How delays at Pearson Airport got so bad: Aviation experts weigh in
It's been a nightmare for many travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, with long lines, flight delays and cancellations as well as passengers being stuck on the tarmac for hours. Aviation experts predict that these problems are only going to get worse before they improve.
OPINION | Don Martin: Flying united to demand government take off its COVID controls
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Majority of Canadians adjusting spending habits to pay for daily expenses: survey
A majority of Canadians—nearly 75 per cent—have had to change their spending habits in order to meet daily expenses due to rising costs, with nearly half opting to delay purchases and more than a quarter resorting to borrowing money from friends and relatives.
INVESTIGATION | Ontario doctor billed for 42,000 tests he didn't do, investigation finds
A Toronto doctor billed for tens of thousands of tests authorities say he never performed, and subjected other patients to scores of unnecessary procedures, CTV News has learned.
What we know about Trump's actions as Jan. 6 insurrection unfolded
Members of the U.S. House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will hold their first prime-time hearing Thursday to share what they have uncovered about former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which culminated in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Part of their mission: Determining the former president's actions that day.
WHO: COVID origins unclear, but lab leak theory needs study
An expert group drafted by the World Health Organization to help investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic says further research is needed to determine how COVID-19 first began, including a more detailed analysis of the possibility it was a laboratory accident.
Is Web3 the next phase of the internet?
The next phase of the internet may be underway, according to some analysts, amid growing interest in Web3, which imagines a decentralized web reliant on blockchain technology.
Regina
Regina is the fourth most forgetful city in the country, Uber Canada says
Regina is the fourth most forgetful Canadian city when it comes to leaving items behind in Ubers, according to the company’s 2022 Lost and Found Index.
Making a splash: Regina extends outdoor swimming pool hours
The city of Regina has extended operating hours for its outdoor swimming pools.
Pilot Butte couple wins $250K in lottery draw
A Pilot Butte, Sask. couple is $250,000 richer after finding out they were winners in a LOTTO 6/49 draw.
Winnipeg
Pride Winnipeg says premier snubbed parade, not welcome back next year
Manitoba's premier has apologized after Pride Winnipeg accused her of using the rally as a photo-op and snubbing the parade. Despite the apology, Pride says the premier won't be welcomed back.
Manitoba's COVID-19 death toll crosses 2,000 mark
Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll hit a grim milestone on Thursday.
Winnipeg travellers take flight amid monkeypox concerns
Canadians travelling internationally are being warned about monkeypox, as outbreaks of the disease have been reported in dozens of countries including Canada.
Calgary
Alberta Health Services' CEO to speak on fatal dog attack in Calgary
The head of Alberta Health Services will be sharing more details on the EMS response to a fatal dog attack in Calgary earlier this week.
Airport delays causing headaches for travellers in Calgary
Canadian airports are feeling the pinch of staffing shortages as air travel ramps up across the country.
Former Calgary Parking Authority employee being sued by the city
The City of Calgary says it has launched legal proceedings against a former employee of the Calgary Parking Authority after it identified a number of 'financial irregularities.'
Edmonton
'Edmonton has begun to listen': Kenney claims victory after Sohi delivers 31-page safety plan
Alberta's premier took a shot at Edmonton City Council Thursday after the province received the "public safety plan" that it demanded.
Former Alberta NDP workers say volunteers and constituency workers ignored, demeaned
Two Alberta NDP workers say they quit recently because they could no longer stomach a culture they describe as demeaning and ignores volunteers, with the majority of those targeted being women.
Crown wants 10-year parole ineligibility for man in Alberta Walmart shooting
An Alberta judge is being asked to impose a parole ineligibility of 10 years for a man who shot and killed a shopper outside a Walmart store in central Alberta.
Toronto
Air Canada cancels almost 10 per cent of flights at Toronto Pearson in first week of June
Air Canada cancelled almost 10 per cent of its flights at Toronto Pearson International Airport in the first week of June.
Popular Ontario ice cream company asks employee to remove 'offensive' flags from car after public outcry
A popular Ontario ice cream brand has asked an employee to remove 'offensive' flags after complaints surfaced on social media.
Man dead, woman in custody after multi-vehicle collision in Brampton
A man has died and a woman is in custody following a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton.
Ottawa
Ottawa hospitals keeping mandatory masking rules in place as Ontario lifts mask mandate
CHEO, the Montfort Hospital and the Ottawa Hospital have all said masks will continue to be mandatory in the hospitals after Ontario lifts the mandatory mask requirements on Saturday.
City of Ottawa holding talks with feds on transferring ownership of Wellington Street
The city of Ottawa is holding "investigative discussions" with the federal government on potentially transferring ownership of Wellington Street following the "Freedom Convoy" occupation last winter.
Two teens facing charges after threats found on walls of Renfrew high school
Staff at Renfrew Collegiate Institute called Ontario Provincial Police at approximately 10:50 a.m. Monday to advise of a threat that was located against the school.
Vancouver
BREAKING | More people died of illicit drug overdoses in first third of this year than ever before in B.C.: report
More people died of illicit drug overdoses in British Columbia in the first third of the year than ever before in the province, just-released data shows, in part because the street supply contains more of an antidote-blocking drug.
Do rental deposits need to be returned? B.C. tribunal rules in favour of would-be tenant who changed his mind
A would-be tenant will get his rental deposit back even though he backed out of his agreement before moving in, B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal ruled.
Sorry note left on overdue library book returned to Vancouver branch 51 years later
An overdue library book has been returned to a Vancouver branch, decades after it had been checked out.
Montreal
Mohawk police in Akwesasne to fight gun smuggling with stepped-up water patrol
Quebec's government is sending $6.2 million to Mohawk police in the border community of Akwesasne, helping it beef up water patrol and crack down on gun smuggling.
Three shootings in less than six hours in Montreal
Montreal police is investigating three shootings in various areas of Montreal, one of which left a person injured.
Cop's best friend: Dog injured in stabbing adopted by Quebec police officer who saved her
When staff at the Quebec City animal protection service (SPA) met Zoe, a Boston terrier who'd suffered multiple stab wounds, they weren't sure if she'd make it.
Vancouver Island
NEW | Old-growth logging protesters vow to 'disrupt critical infrastructure in B.C.' starting next week
Old-growth logging protesters in British Columbia are promising a renewed round of civil disobedience starting next week.
Elderly man dies in house fire in Nanaimo, B.C.
An elderly man was found dead after firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Quill Drive in Nanaimo on Thursday morning.
Weaving through traffic and evading police, motorcycles hit 270 km/h near Victoria
Police are searching for at least three motorcyclists who were recorded speeding and weaving through traffic on the Pat Bay Highway north of Victoria before evading officers on Monday.
Atlantic
N.B. gas prices hit a new record high, sparking blame game in the legislature
Gas prices have hit a new record high in New Brunswick, where the maximum price of regular self-serve jumped by 8.3 cents overnight. The maximum price now sits at 219.6 cents per litre.
Nova Scotia reports 21 new COVID-19-related deaths, rise in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting a rise in deaths and hospitalizations, and a drop in cases in its weekly COVID-19 update.
'Brought down to my knees': Restaurateur slams changes to New Brunswick immigration
Bathurst is quickly becoming the epicentre of Canada's restaurant industry labour shortage after the province paused a popular immigration stream used by businesses to attract workers to the area.
Northern Ontario
House at centre of Sudbury dispute listed for $9M
A legal analyst says selling a house that's in the middle of a legal dispute will be nearly impossible since it is "the literal nightmare of most buyers."
Waterway closed following oil spill into Sault area river
Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie confirms there was an oil spill on company property that leaked into the St. Marys River. And later Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed they have closed the waterway "until further notice."
London
Loaded gun and $250,000 worth of drugs seized in London, Ont.
A loaded handgun and $250,000 worth of drugs have been seized in London, according to police.
London man charged in luring investigation
London, Ont. police have laid charges as part of an internet luring investigation.
OPP say Southwold assault being investigated as home invasion
An assault at a home in Southwold Township is now being called a home invasion, according to police.