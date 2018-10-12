

CTV Saskatoon





A 28-year-old man has been charged after police investigated several thefts in the rural area around Humboldt.

On Wednesday Humboldt RCMP received a complaint of a theft of fuel from a farmyard in the RM of St. Peter, according to a news release.

Over the next 24 hours police received several additional complaints of break and enters in the surrounding area.

On Thursday, police stopped a truck believed to have been related to the incidents on Highway 20 north of Humboldt.

As an officer approached the truck, the driver fled the scene. RCMP didn’t pursue the vehicle for public safety reasons.

The truck was found abandoned on the woods south of the city, and was confirmed to have been stolen out of Raymore.

Meanwhile, police received several additional complaints about a man entering homes and yards in the area.

Officers found the suspect in the 200 block of 10th Street, chased him on foot and took him into custody around 2 p.m.

The Annaheim, Sask. man faces charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, theft under $5,000, break and enter, mischief and resisting arrest.

Humboldt RCMP say they believe most of the rural thefts in neighbouring RMs over the past two to three days are related, but the investigation is ongoing.