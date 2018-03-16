Man charged after police stop stolen vehicle
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 2:50PM CST
A 32-year-old man is facing charges after reportedly failing to stop for police on Friday morning.
At 6:30 a.m. on Friday, police saw a stolen Kia Sportage driving on the 1200 block of Avenue H North. The driver reportedly refused to stop, and officers deployed a “tire deflation device”.
The vehicle finally came to a stop on Idylwyld Drive, and the driver fled on foot. He was arrested later without incident.
Police also seized brass knuckles, crystal meth and fentanyl.
The man has been charged with driving while disqualified, evading police, possession of a prohibited, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property over $5,000.
More Stories
- Two deaths in Maidstone may have been overdoses, RCMP warn of drugs laced with fentanyl
- La Loche shooter set to be sentenced in May
- Future of SaskTel Centre set to be discussed on Monday
- Sask. premier blasts 'mind-boggling' rail backlog of grain shipments
- Child porn charges laid against Saskatoon man
- Man charged after police stop stolen vehicle
- Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard investigated by Toronto police
- Community of Hatchet Lake searching for man missing for almost six months