A 32-year-old man is facing charges after reportedly failing to stop for police on Friday morning.

At 6:30 a.m. on Friday, police saw a stolen Kia Sportage driving on the 1200 block of Avenue H North. The driver reportedly refused to stop, and officers deployed a “tire deflation device”.

The vehicle finally came to a stop on Idylwyld Drive, and the driver fled on foot. He was arrested later without incident.

Police also seized brass knuckles, crystal meth and fentanyl.

The man has been charged with driving while disqualified, evading police, possession of a prohibited, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property over $5,000.