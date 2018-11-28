

A man has been charged in an incident that left a police officer with minor injuries earlier this month.

The officer was dragged by the man’s vehicle when he was fleeing the scene on Nov. 6, police say.

According to police, officers were called to a gas station in the 1600 block of Idylwyld Drive North after reports of a stolen vehicle. The driver fought with police and then drove away.

The 38-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a police officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.