SASKATOON -- A 31-year-old Meadow Lake man is charged with unlawful confinement and several gun-related charges after a stand-off on Wednesday, RCMP say.

Tyson Eldridge is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Meadow Lake on Thursday.

Around 3:50 a.m., Meadow Lake RCMP received a 911 call reporting a man and woman being held at gun point for almost two hours by a 31-year-old man at a home in Meadow Lake, according to a news release.

Meadow Lake and Loon Lake RCMP secured the home and the surrounding area.

Police learned the man, allegedly Eldridge, had a history of violent offences, according to the release.

He was in a detached garage on the property and police began negotiations for him to surrender. Initial efforts were unsuccessful, police say.

A short time later, police were able to gain entry into the home and safely removed all occupants, which included the man and woman as well as a girl.

Neighbouring homes and businesses within the area police secured were evacuated to help ensure their safety.

RCMP arrested the man in the garage. He received medical treatment on scene and was transported to hospital in Meadow Lake for further treatment.

Police say they found three guns and ammunition on the property.