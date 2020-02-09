SASKATOON -- A 28-year-old Alberta man is facing several charges after a hatchet was used during a shoplifting incident on Saturday.

Police say a man and woman were stopped for shoplifting at a business in the 300 block of 33 St. W, and the man produced a hatchet. The pair fled the scene but were found later and arrested.

The man is charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a dangerous weapon and theft under $5,000.

The 27-year-old woman, also from Alberta, was charged with theft under $5,000.