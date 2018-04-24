

CTV Saskatoon





A 41-year-old man has been charged after evading police early Tuesday morning.

Police say an officer saw a grey van speeding through the intersection of Avenue W and 22nd Street West. According to police, the van drove away after the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop. Police say they didn’t make further attempts to stop the vehicle due to the speed of the vehicle travelling through a residential neighbourhood.

Saskatoon police Air Support found the van shortly after the vehicle sped away. It came to a stop in the 800 block of Avenue R North, where the driver was arrested and charged.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.